Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Pickup truck, boat over embankment near Fintry

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
A Ford F150 towing a boat went down a steep embankment near Fintry on Saturday morning. View image in full screen
A Ford F150 towing a boat went down a steep embankment near Fintry on Saturday morning. Global News

A pickup truck towing a boat went over an embankment near Fintry on Saturday morning.

A source told Global News that because of the steep conditions, three homes at the bottom of the steep embankment have been temporarily evacuated until the truck and boat can be safely towed from the scene.

A close-up of the truck that went over an embankment near Fintry on Saturday, April 10, 2021. View image in gallery mode
A close-up of the truck that went over an embankment near Fintry on Saturday, April 10, 2021. Global News
A close-up of the boat being towed that went over an embankment near Fintry on Saturday, April 10, 2021. View image in gallery mode
A close-up of the boat being towed that went over an embankment near Fintry on Saturday, April 10, 2021. Global News

The incident is along Fintry Delta Road, which connects to Westside Road.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Global News was told that a chain is currently holding the truck to prevent it from possibly going further down the ravine.

Crews from North Westside Fire Rescue were on scene. No apparent injuries were reported.

More as this develops.

Read more: Environment Canada extends snowfall warning for Coquihalla Highway

According to the Regional District of the Central Okanagan, the North Westside fire district covers approximately 2,500 properties. There are around 1,200 residents sparsely spread throughout some 900 square kilometres.

The district includes several neighbourhoods: Westshore Estates, Killiney Beach, Estamont, Valley of the Sun, Upper Fintry, Fintry, La Casa and Caesar’s Landing.

North Westside is served by three fire halls: Udell Road, Westside Road and Killiney Beach.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Okanagancentral okanaganTrafficNorth OkanaganWestside Roadfintrynorth westside fire rescueFintry Delta Roadtruck over embankment

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers