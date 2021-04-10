Pickup truck, boat over embankment near Fintry

Send this page to someone via email

A pickup truck towing a boat went over an embankment near Fintry on Saturday morning.

A source told Global News that because of the steep conditions, three homes at the bottom of the steep embankment have been temporarily evacuated until the truck and boat can be safely towed from the scene.

View image in gallery mode A close-up of the truck that went over an embankment near Fintry on Saturday, April 10, 2021. Global News View image in gallery mode A close-up of the boat being towed that went over an embankment near Fintry on Saturday, April 10, 2021. Global News

The incident is along Fintry Delta Road, which connects to Westside Road.

Global News was told that a chain is currently holding the truck to prevent it from possibly going further down the ravine.

Crews from North Westside Fire Rescue were on scene. No apparent injuries were reported.

More as this develops.

According to the Regional District of the Central Okanagan, the North Westside fire district covers approximately 2,500 properties. There are around 1,200 residents sparsely spread throughout some 900 square kilometres.

The district includes several neighbourhoods: Westshore Estates, Killiney Beach, Estamont, Valley of the Sun, Upper Fintry, Fintry, La Casa and Caesar’s Landing.

North Westside is served by three fire halls: Udell Road, Westside Road and Killiney Beach.