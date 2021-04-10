New Brunswick is set to provide a COVID-19 update on Saturday in the afternoon.

Health Minister Dorothy Shephard and Dr. Jennifer Russell, chief medical officer of health, will be participating in the briefing.

The update is scheduled to take place at 3:30 p.m.

READ MORE: New Brunswick reports second COVID-19 death this week, positive case at daycare

On Friday, the province reported eight new cases of COVID-19 and that an individual in their 60s has died.

Earlier this week, Luc Bélanger from Edmundston also died from COVID-19. He was only 38, making him the youngest person in the province to die from the virus.