New Brunswick reports second COVID-19 death this week, positive case at daycare

Send this page to someone via email

New Brunswick health officials have confirmed on Friday that an individual in their 60s has died as a result of COVID-19.

The death of the individual from the Edmundston area brings the total number of COVID-related deaths in the province to 32.

“On behalf of all New Brunswickers, I would like to share my sincere sympathies with this person’s loved ones,” said Premier Blaine Higgs in the release.

Earlier this week, Luc Bélanger from Edmundston died from COVID-19. He was only 38, making him the youngest person in the province to die from the virus.

The province also reported eight new cases of the virus on Friday, of which six are located in the Edmundston region. There is also a new case located in the Moncton region and another in the Fredericton region.

Story continues below advertisement

Of the six cases, three are under investigation and three are contacts of a previously confirmed case, the province says.

A positive case of COVID-19 was confirmed at Garderie des P’tits Amis, a day care in Edmundston.

“The child-care facility will be closed today as contact tracing is carried out,” read the release.

“If you or a family member have been in close contact with this case, you will be notified by Public Health for contact tracing. If you do not hear directly from Public Health, you have not been identified as a close contact.”

To date, the province has confirmed 1,694 cases of COVID-19 and 1,521 recoveries.

There have been 32 deaths in the province, and the number of active cases is now 140.

According to Public Health, there are 19 hospitalized New Brunswickers with COVID-19, including 13 in an intensive care unit.

1:41 New Brunswick to get as many people vaccinated amid outbreak New Brunswick to get as many people vaccinated amid outbreak

Public Health has also identified a location of potential exposure to COVID-19 at the following locations in Edmundston:

Story continues below advertisement

Royal Bank, 48 Saint-François St., on April 1

Shoppers Drug Mart, 160 Hébert Blvd., on April 5 at 11 a.m.