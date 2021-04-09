Menu

Health

New Brunswick reports second COVID-19 death this week, positive case at daycare

By Karla Renic Global News
Posted April 9, 2021 1:44 pm
Click to play video: 'New Brunswick reports its highest number of hospitalizations, ICU admissions amid COVID-19 pandemic' New Brunswick reports its highest number of hospitalizations, ICU admissions amid COVID-19 pandemic
New Brunswick is reporting its highest number of hospitalizations due to COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic, the province’s chief medical officer of health Dr. Jennifer Russell said on Thursday, adding that patients are mostly young people due to the U.K. variant. New Brunswick reported seven new cases of COVID-19 and 146 total active cases, including 20 in hospital with 13 of those in intensive care.

New Brunswick health officials have confirmed on Friday that an individual in their 60s has died as a result of COVID-19.

The death of the individual from the Edmundston area brings the total number of COVID-related deaths in the province to 32.

“On behalf of all New Brunswickers, I would like to share my sincere sympathies with this person’s loved ones,” said Premier Blaine Higgs in the release.

Earlier this week, Luc Bélanger from Edmundston died from COVID-19. He was only 38, making him the youngest person in the province to die from the virus.

The province also reported eight new cases of the virus on Friday, of which six are located in the Edmundston region. There is also a new case located in the Moncton region and another in the Fredericton region.

Of the six cases, three are under investigation and three are contacts of a previously confirmed case, the province says.

Read more: ‘I lost my other half’: New Brunswick woman opens up about losing husband to COVID-19

A positive case of COVID-19 was confirmed at Garderie des P’tits Amis, a day care in Edmundston.

“The child-care facility will be closed today as contact tracing is carried out,” read the release.

Trending Stories

“If you or a family member have been in close contact with this case, you will be notified by Public Health for contact tracing. If you do not hear directly from Public Health, you have not been identified as a close contact.”

To date, the province has confirmed 1,694 cases of COVID-19 and 1,521 recoveries.

There have been 32 deaths in the province, and the number of active cases is now 140.

According to Public Health, there are 19 hospitalized New Brunswickers with COVID-19, including 13 in an intensive care unit.

Click to play video: 'New Brunswick to get as many people vaccinated amid outbreak' New Brunswick to get as many people vaccinated amid outbreak
New Brunswick to get as many people vaccinated amid outbreak

Public Health has also identified a location of potential exposure to COVID-19 at the following locations in Edmundston:

  • Royal Bank, 48 Saint-François St., on April 1
  • Shoppers Drug Mart, 160 Hébert Blvd., on April 5 at 11 a.m.

 

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19CoronavirusPandemicNew BrunswickAtlantic CanadaJennifer RussellEdmundstonCOVID-19 DeathCOVID update

