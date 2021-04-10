Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

Migrant farm worker airport COVID-19 vaccine pilot starts Saturday in Toronto

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 10, 2021 9:12 am
Click to play video: 'Ontario government issues emergency orders to bolster hospital capacity as COVID-19 cases soar' Ontario government issues emergency orders to bolster hospital capacity as COVID-19 cases soar
WATCH ABOVE: On Friday, the provincial government issued two emergency orders to help with hospital capacity and staffing issues amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Erica Vella reports.

Ontario will start offering COVID-19 vaccines to migrant farm workers arriving at Toronto’s international airport through a pilot project today.

The government says the pilot will offer shots to 200 workers arriving on a flight from Mexico.

Officials from the ministries of health and agriculture, health-care practitioners and representatives from the Mexican Consulate will be at Pearson International Airport to meet the group, offering doses after the workers pass through customs.

Trending Stories

Read more: Migrant farm worker COVID-19 vaccine pilot project to occur at Toronto Pearson airport on weekend

The arriving workers will be offered doses of the Moderna vaccine, which will be administered in a screened-off area after they take a mandatory COVID-19 test upon arriving.

The government says it will follow up with farms to administer the second dose through the local public health unit where the individuals work.

Story continues below advertisement

The program will become permanent after implementing lessons learned from today’s initial pilot, with plans to offer shots to more arriving workers next week.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
COVID-19Coronaviruscovid-19 newscoronavirus updatecovid-19 canadaCanada CoronavirusCoronavirus CasesOntarioCoronavirus In CanadaCOVIDOntario CoronavirusOntario COVID-19Ontario Migrant WorkersOntario covid vaccines

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers