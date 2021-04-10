Ontario reports more than 3,800 new coronavirus cases, 19 deaths

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario reported 3,813 coronavirus cases on Saturday, bringing the total number of cases in the province to 382,152.

“Locally, there are 973 new cases in Toronto, 669 in Peel, 442 in York Region, 289 in Ottawa and 281 in Durham,” Health Minister Christine Elliott said.

Nineteen new deaths were also reported, bringing the provincial death toll to 7,531.

A total of 343,622 COVID-19 cases are considered resolved, which is up by 2,422 and is 89.9 per cent of all confirmed cases.

More than 61,400 additional tests were completed. Ontario has now completed a total of 13,091,981 tests and 42,963 remain under investigation.

The province indicated that the positivity rate for the last day was 6.5 per cent, which is up from Friday’s report, when it was 6.3 per cent, and up from last Saturday’s report, when it was five per cent.

Provincial figures showed there are 1,524 people hospitalized with the virus (up by 32), with 585 in intensive care (up by 33), 384 of whom are on a ventilator (up by 25).

There have been 13,213 confirmed cases of the B.1.1.7 variant, first discovered in the U.K. (up by 1,721), as well as 76 of the B.1.351 variant which was discovered in South Africa (no change), and 134 cases of the P.1 variant, first found in Brazil (up by one).

Here is a breakdown of Ontario’s cases by age and gender:

189,272 people are male

190,668 people are female

56,456 people are 19 and under

140,220 people are 20 to 39

109,788 people are 40 to 59

53,532 people are 60 to 79

22,071 people are 80 and over

The province notes that not all cases have a reported age or gender.

The province also notes that the number of cases publicly reported each day may not align with case counts reported by the local public health unit on a given day. Local public health units report when they were first notified of a case, which can be updated and changed as information becomes available. Data may also be pulled at different times.

According to the Ministry of Long-Term Care, there have been 3,755 deaths reported among residents and patients in long-term care homes across Ontario, which is unchanged. There are currently 41 outbreaks in long-term care homes, 28 of which are reported to have no resident cases.

There are 23 active cases among long-term care residents and 117 among staff.

As of Friday evening, 3,044,949 COVID-19 vaccine doses had been administered in Ontario, marking an increase of 104,783. It marks the fourth day in a row that Ontario reported administering more than 100,000 vaccines in a single day.

So far, 330,982 people in the province are considered to be fully vaccinated.

