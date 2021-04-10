Menu

Health

COVID-19: Latest developments in the Greater Toronto Area on April 10

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted April 10, 2021 12:53 pm
Click to play video: 'COVID-19: East-end Toronto pop-up clinic vaccinating people 18 and older' COVID-19: East-end Toronto pop-up clinic vaccinating people 18 and older
WATCH ABOVE: The Ontario government’s announcement about expanding COVID-19 vaccinations into designated hot spots generated plenty of excitement. On Friday, residents 18 and older received their shots at a pop-up clinic in East York. Shallima Maharaj reports.

Here are the latest developments on the COVID-19 pandemic in the Greater Toronto Area for Saturday.

Toronto Mayor John Tory receives COVID-19 vaccine

Toronto Mayor John Tory received a COVID-19 vaccine Saturday morning.

Tory received an AstraZeneca shot at a Shoppers Drug Mart in the city.

The mayor later took to Twitter to encourage all eligible residents to get a vaccine.

Eligible Toronto education workers can start booking vaccine appointments Monday

Toronto Public Health says eligible education workers will be able to book a COVID-19 vaccine appointment beginning Monday by calling the provincial booking line.

Officials said eligible workers will receive a letter from their school board.

Those looking to make an appointment must call 1-888-999-6488.

How the Toronto Police Service plans to enforce the stay-at-home order

The Toronto Police Service released a statement Saturday morning detailing how officers will enforce the stay-at-home order that is currently in place provincewide.

The statement said officers cannot enter a dwelling or stop a vehicle solely to check if someone is in compliance.

“In addition, individuals are not compelled to explain why they are out of their residence, nor is being outside evidence of a failure to comply with the emergency order,” the statement said.

Trending Stories

“Workers are also not required to have proof from their employer that they are travelling to or from their workplace.”

Police said the enforcement efforts will be focused on restaurants and businesses that don’t comply with public health requirements, and responding to calls for gatherings.

The statement said only when an officer has “reasonable and probable grounds” to believe someone has violated an emergency order are they asked to identify themselves so that a ticket or summons may be issued. If someone doesn’t identify themselves, they can then be arrested and charged with obstructing an officer, police said.

Read more: Ontario issuing stay-at-home order, declares 3rd state of emergency amid COVID-19 pandemic

Migrant farm worker airport vaccine pilot starts Saturday in Toronto

Ontario will start offering COVID-19 vaccines to migrant farm workers arriving at Toronto’s international airport through a pilot project today.

The government says the pilot will offer shots to 200 workers arriving on a flight from Mexico.

Read more: Migrant farm worker airport COVID-19 vaccine pilot starts Saturday in Toronto

Status of cases in the GTA

Ontario reported a total of 3,813 new coronavirus cases on Saturday.

Of those:

  • 973 were in Toronto
  • 669 were in Peel Region
  • 442 were in York Region
  • 281 were in Durham Region
  • 112 were in Halton Region
Click to play video: 'Ontario government issues emergency orders to bolster hospital capacity as COVID-19 cases soar' Ontario government issues emergency orders to bolster hospital capacity as COVID-19 cases soar
Ontario government issues emergency orders to bolster hospital capacity as COVID-19 cases soar

Ontario reports more than 3,800 new cases, 19 deaths

Ontario reported 3,813 coronavirus cases on Saturday, bringing the total number of cases in the province to 382,152.

Nineteen new deaths were also reported, bringing the provincial death toll to 7,531.

A total of 343,622 COVID-19 cases are considered resolved, which is up by 2,422 and is 89.9 per cent of all confirmed cases.

Provincial figures showed there are 1,524 people hospitalized with the virus (up by 32), with 585 in intensive care (up by 33), 384 of whom are on a ventilator (up by 25).

Read more: Ontario reports more than 3,800 new coronavirus cases, 19 deaths

More than 100K vaccines reported administered in Ontario for 4th straight day

As of Friday evening, 3,044,949 COVID-19 vaccine doses had been administered in Ontario, marking an increase of 104,783.

It marks the fourth day in a row that Ontario reported administering more than 100,000 vaccines in a single day.

So far, 330,982 people in the province are considered to be fully vaccinated.

— With files from The Canadian Press

