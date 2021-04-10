COVID-19: Latest developments in the Greater Toronto Area on April 10

Send this page to someone via email

Here are the latest developments on the COVID-19 pandemic in the Greater Toronto Area for Saturday.

Toronto Mayor John Tory receives COVID-19 vaccine

Toronto Mayor John Tory received a COVID-19 vaccine Saturday morning.

Tory received an AstraZeneca shot at a Shoppers Drug Mart in the city.

The mayor later took to Twitter to encourage all eligible residents to get a vaccine.

Story continues below advertisement

Got my #AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine today. Encouraging all eligible Toronto residents to get vaccinated. Find a pharmacy here: https://t.co/J38YXYqByf Or book an appointment at a City-run clinic:

💻https://t.co/e5JSvWjSxD

📱1-888-999-6488" pic.twitter.com/hKYR1wGsdS — John Tory (@JohnTory) April 10, 2021

Eligible Toronto education workers can start booking vaccine appointments Monday

Toronto Public Health says eligible education workers will be able to book a COVID-19 vaccine appointment beginning Monday by calling the provincial booking line.

Story continues below advertisement

Officials said eligible workers will receive a letter from their school board.

Those looking to make an appointment must call 1-888-999-6488.

2/2: Please note that eligible education workers can book starting Monday, April 12 & can only book by calling the Provincial Vaccine Information Line at 1-888-999-6488. — Toronto Public Health (@TOPublicHealth) April 10, 2021

How the Toronto Police Service plans to enforce the stay-at-home order

The Toronto Police Service released a statement Saturday morning detailing how officers will enforce the stay-at-home order that is currently in place provincewide.

Story continues below advertisement

The statement said officers cannot enter a dwelling or stop a vehicle solely to check if someone is in compliance.

“In addition, individuals are not compelled to explain why they are out of their residence, nor is being outside evidence of a failure to comply with the emergency order,” the statement said.

“Workers are also not required to have proof from their employer that they are travelling to or from their workplace.”

Police said the enforcement efforts will be focused on restaurants and businesses that don’t comply with public health requirements, and responding to calls for gatherings.

The statement said only when an officer has “reasonable and probable grounds” to believe someone has violated an emergency order are they asked to identify themselves so that a ticket or summons may be issued. If someone doesn’t identify themselves, they can then be arrested and charged with obstructing an officer, police said.

Migrant farm worker airport vaccine pilot starts Saturday in Toronto

Ontario will start offering COVID-19 vaccines to migrant farm workers arriving at Toronto’s international airport through a pilot project today.

Story continues below advertisement

The government says the pilot will offer shots to 200 workers arriving on a flight from Mexico.

Status of cases in the GTA

Ontario reported a total of 3,813 new coronavirus cases on Saturday.

Of those:

973 were in Toronto

669 were in Peel Region

442 were in York Region

281 were in Durham Region

112 were in Halton Region

3:27 Ontario government issues emergency orders to bolster hospital capacity as COVID-19 cases soar Ontario government issues emergency orders to bolster hospital capacity as COVID-19 cases soar

Ontario reports more than 3,800 new cases, 19 deaths

Ontario reported 3,813 coronavirus cases on Saturday, bringing the total number of cases in the province to 382,152.

Story continues below advertisement

Nineteen new deaths were also reported, bringing the provincial death toll to 7,531.

A total of 343,622 COVID-19 cases are considered resolved, which is up by 2,422 and is 89.9 per cent of all confirmed cases.

Provincial figures showed there are 1,524 people hospitalized with the virus (up by 32), with 585 in intensive care (up by 33), 384 of whom are on a ventilator (up by 25).

More than 100K vaccines reported administered in Ontario for 4th straight day

As of Friday evening, 3,044,949 COVID-19 vaccine doses had been administered in Ontario, marking an increase of 104,783.

It marks the fourth day in a row that Ontario reported administering more than 100,000 vaccines in a single day.

Story continues below advertisement

So far, 330,982 people in the province are considered to be fully vaccinated.

2,000,000 doses – March 27, 2021

3,000,000 doses – April 9, 2021 That’s ONE MILLION doses in 13 days! This is a true #TeamOntario effort. Thank you to our #HealthCareHeroes for your tireless efforts to help us get here. Please get vaccinated when it’s your turn! pic.twitter.com/2QGRmDfkgS — Doug Ford (@fordnation) April 10, 2021

— With files from The Canadian Press