York Region to close some COVID-19 vaccine clinics due to lack of supply

Send this page to someone via email

The Region of York is scheduled to temporarily shut down select COVID-19 vaccination clinics due to a lack of supply.

“Regrettably, we are now facing an imminent and serious reduction in vaccines given new delays in the Moderna shipment for York Region expected to arrive next week (April 12),” a statement issued on Friday said.

“Due directly to this delay, we are now unable to accommodate many of the newly announced eligibility groups outlined this week by the provincial government, including offering COVID-19 vaccines to residents between the ages of 60 and 64.”

Staff with the municipality said there are still a limited number of vaccination appointments over the weekend, but the Region’s clinics at Canada’s Wonderland in Vaughan and one in Georgina are set to close. Two clinics at physicians’ offices were also cancelled.

Story continues below advertisement

At the remaining clinics run by York Region Public Health, the hours are being scaled back.

All of the changes are effective as of Monday and will be in place “until [the public health department] receive(s) additional vaccine supply.”

In a letter to Ontario Health Minister Christine Elliott, York Region chairman Wayne Emmerson pushed the government for additional doses.

“York Region is experiencing a surge in COVID-19 cases. Because of this, we are shifting our priorities from not only protecting our most vulnerable individuals but to also address areas in York Region experiencing the highest incident rates, hospitalizations and mortality,” he wrote on Friday.

“Without additional vaccine, we will not expand fully to protect the remaining eight of 13 provincially identified ‘hot spot’ areas, including residents and essential workers such as those working in manufacturing plants and educators.”

Story continues below advertisement

To date, the Region reported that approximately 224,000 vaccine doses have been administered.

Meanwhile, the statement noted there is still a small number of appointment slots over the weekend. Click here to access the Region’s vaccination site.