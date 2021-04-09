North Okanagan landlord shocked after inspecting rental property

Send this page to someone via email

A North Okanagan landlord was left speechless after inspecting his second home, only to find out his renters skipped town.

“I went into the basement one day to get some stuff and there was water coming from the ceiling and onto the floor,” said Wes Burden, an Armstrong, B.C., property owner.

“That’s when I decided I had to go in, so I quickly filled out some paperwork, went in and that was when I had the shock of my life.”

The state of the home resembled a horror movie with mounds of garbage, human and animal feces everywhere and damage to essentially every corner of every room.

“The people scammed out in the middle of the night a month ago,” said Burden.

“I think they intentionally wrecked the place. I’ve had estimates of $20K to $100K to fix the damages.”

A family of three, who can’t be named for legal reasons, apparently left the home after living in the Armstrong house for the last 10 years.

Nathan Ouellet, a man who works for a garbage removal company, has been at the site for the last three days.

“This one is definitely on the top of my list for bad houses for cleanup,” said Ouellet.

“Lots and lots of garbage, lots of mouse feces and definitely human feces is what we saw a lot of.”

Ouellet says they have removed over 6,000 kg of garbage and metal from the home.

“When you’re my age and about to retire, you can’t be spending that money,” said Burden.

“I thought (rent money) would be a nice income for retirement. Now, I’ll have to spend my retirement to get it up to snuff again.”

Burden said he will be contacting the RCMP and the B.C. government about what action he can take to begin rebuilding the home and if he can possibly get money from his now long-gone ex-tenants.

