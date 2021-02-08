Dispute between tenant and landlord leads to assault in Penticton, B.C.

Send this page to someone via email

An RCMP officer was allegedly assaulted while recently investigating a dispute between a landlord and his tenants, police say.

Mounties were called to a home on Winnipeg Street back on Jan. 31.

A man and a woman had recently rented a basement suite and were accusing their landlord of stealing money from them and locking them out of their suite, according to RCMP, while the landlord claimed the tenants were stealing from him.

The responding officer was inspecting the home when the male tenant allegedly tried to assault the landlord, police said. The officer intervened and was allegedly assaulted by the tenant.

As the officer tried to arrest the tenant, his girlfriend allegedly grabbed the officer and also began to assault him, police said.

The landlord and other officers were forced to step in, and “everyone was arrested safely,” Const. James Grandy said.

The couple was later released on an undertaking to appear in court on April 28.

Both face charges of assaulting a peace officer and resisting arrest.

