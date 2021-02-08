Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Dispute between tenant and landlord leads to assault in Penticton, B.C.

By Shelby Thom Global News
Posted February 8, 2021 3:14 pm
A Penticton RCMP cruiser in the parking lot of the police detachment on Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021.
A Penticton RCMP cruiser in the parking lot of the police detachment on Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021. Shelby Thom/Global News

An RCMP officer was allegedly assaulted while recently investigating a dispute between a landlord and his tenants, police say.

Mounties were called to a home on Winnipeg Street back on Jan. 31.

A man and a woman had recently rented a basement suite and were accusing their landlord of stealing money from them and locking them out of their suite, according to RCMP, while the landlord claimed the tenants were stealing from him.

Read more: Okanagan man describes savage assault, wants attacker charged

The responding officer was inspecting the home when the male tenant allegedly tried to assault the landlord, police said. The officer intervened and was allegedly assaulted by the tenant.

Trending Stories

As the officer tried to arrest the tenant, his girlfriend allegedly grabbed the officer and also began to assault him, police said.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video '‘Egregious’ crime rate causing stress, burn out' ‘Egregious’ crime rate causing stress, burn out
‘Egregious’ crime rate causing stress, burn out

The landlord and other officers were forced to step in, and “everyone was arrested safely,” Const. James Grandy said.

The couple was later released on an undertaking to appear in court on April 28.

Both face charges of assaulting a peace officer and resisting arrest.

Read more: Penticton RCMP seek help in identifying 2 suspects in stabbing incident

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrimeRCMPpentictonpenticton rcmpassaulting peace officerPenticton Provincial CourtPenticton landlord tenant disputePenticton tenant dispute
Flyers
More weekly flyers