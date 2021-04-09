Two more deaths linked to COVID-19 outbreak at Vernon Jubilee Hospital

Send this page to someone via email

The Interior Health Authority says two more people have died in connection to the COVID-19 outbreak at Vernon Jubilee Hospital.

The outbreak was first announced on March 31, with three people testing positive. Now 14 people are involved: 10 patients and four staff, according to the IHA.

Three deaths have now been linked to the outbreak.

Despite the outbreak on the Level 3 surgical unit, Interior Health said the incident does not affect other services at VJH.

“Patients can be assured that Vernon Jubilee Hospital remains safe to attend for appointments and emergency care,” a release from IHA said on Friday. “They should continue with any scheduled procedures.”

The outbreak caused self-isolation for those who may have been exposed on the surgical ward between the dates March 15 and 29.

Regular visits to the hospital do not require self-isolation or testing, according to Interior Health.

Pandemic procedures continue at VJH, as they do at all B.C. hospitals.

“Patients coming into the hospital for appointments must wear medical masks, which will be provided,” the IHA said.