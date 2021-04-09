Winter-like conditions returning to southern Saskatchewan

Send this page to someone via email

The mild and sunny conditions southern Saskatchewan has enjoyed for the past few days are coming to an end.

While Saturday will be nice, Environment Canada says starting that evening, there will be a return to winter-like conditions.

The agency has issued a special weather statement for southern Saskatchewan as a low-pressure system moves into the province.

It will bring falling temperatures, rain, snow and local blowing snow into next week.

Environment Canada said most areas will start with rain Saturday evening before it changes to snow through Sunday as temperatures start to fall.

Story continues below advertisement

Snow is forecast to continue through Monday and early Tuesday, with accumulations totalling 10 to 20 centimetres. Environment Canada said there is the potential for localized higher amounts.

Blustery north winds of up to 60 km/h on Monday will produce areas of blowing snow.

The system is expected to move out of the province late Tuesday, with the potential of scattered flurries on Wednesday with a gradual return to more seasonable temperatures.

Environment Canada said additional warnings may be issued as the system approaches the province.

Download the SkyTracker weather app for the latest conditions and warnings.