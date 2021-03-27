Expect a slightly warmer, dryer spring across Saskatchewan: meteorologist

Send this page to someone via email

With the snow melting and temperatures climbing, signs are pointing that spring is on the way in Saskatchewan.

Global News Meteorologist Peter Quinlan is predicting a spring in stark contrast to how stages in winter were with it being a La Niña winter and a very cold month of February.

“It looks like we will see temperatures slightly above normal and slightly dryer across most of Saskatchewan,” Quinlan said.

Quinlan adds, besides Monday’s storm expected to bring some snow, rain and windy conditions, there aren’t any major snow events in the near future. However, sometimes that can change at this time of year.

He says the trend of warm and dry conditions is expected through at least the next month.

“It does look like we will see a ridge of high pressure stay fairly entrenched other the southern prairies right through into April,” said Quinlan. “There may be little blips but for the most part that will be the overall trend.”

Quinlan says on average Saskatoon sees roughly eight cm of snow in April and around two cm in May.