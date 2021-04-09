Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Environment

Controlled burn in Tosorontio Tract confirmed for Saturday

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted April 9, 2021 5:58 pm
The county says an experienced company has been hired to plan and conduct the burn and that trained staff will be on site until the fire is totally extinguished. View image in full screen
The county says an experienced company has been hired to plan and conduct the burn and that trained staff will be on site until the fire is totally extinguished. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

The County of Simcoe has confirmed it will execute a controlled burn on 40 hectares (100 acres) of county forests within the Tosorontio Tract in Adjala-Tosorontio on Saturday, April 10.

The county says an experienced company has been hired to plan and conduct the burn and that trained staff will be on-site until the fire is totally extinguished.

Read more: Controlled burn to take place in Adjala-Tosorontio, Ont.

The impact of the smoke will be minimized by burning under specific wind and atmospheric conditions, but there will be times when large amounts of low-lying smoke will be present.

At other stages in the operation, the county says a large smoke column protruding hundreds of metres into the air may be seen for many kilometres.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Simcoe County to execute controlled burn on forests this week

The county says there is “no cause for alarm” since it’s all part of “normal operations” for the types of fuels being burned.

The county doesn’t anticipate any road closures, major impacts or disruptions to local residents.

Click to play video: 'Best practice tips for supporting healthy trees' Best practice tips for supporting healthy trees
Best practice tips for supporting healthy trees – Feb 23, 2021
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Simcoe CountyControlled BurnAdjala-TosorontioSimcoe County controlled burnAdjala-Tosorontio controlled burnTosorontio TractControlled burn Simcoe County

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers