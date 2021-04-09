Controlled burn in Tosorontio Tract confirmed for Saturday

Send this page to someone via email

The County of Simcoe has confirmed it will execute a controlled burn on 40 hectares (100 acres) of county forests within the Tosorontio Tract in Adjala-Tosorontio on Saturday, April 10.

The county says an experienced company has been hired to plan and conduct the burn and that trained staff will be on-site until the fire is totally extinguished.

The impact of the smoke will be minimized by burning under specific wind and atmospheric conditions, but there will be times when large amounts of low-lying smoke will be present.

At other stages in the operation, the county says a large smoke column protruding hundreds of metres into the air may be seen for many kilometres.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Simcoe County to execute controlled burn on forests this week

The county says there is “no cause for alarm” since it’s all part of “normal operations” for the types of fuels being burned.

The county doesn’t anticipate any road closures, major impacts or disruptions to local residents.

4:29 Best practice tips for supporting healthy trees Best practice tips for supporting healthy trees – Feb 23, 2021