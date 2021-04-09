COVID-19: Calgary Hitmen, Medicine Hat Tigers postpone games after player tests positive

Calgary Hitmen have suspended all activities after a player tested positive for COVID-19, the Western Hockey League said Friday.
The Medicine Hat Tigers have also suspended activities after playing the Hitmen on Monday.
“The WHL is working in consultation with Alberta Health regarding the matter concerning the Calgary Hitmen and Medicine Hat Tigers,” the organization said in a news release.
“At this time, there have been no positive test results for COVID-19 within the team cohort of the Medicine Hat Tigers. Pending determination of close contacts and further test results, the WHL will provide further information.”
The suspensions impact the following games:
- Friday, April 9: Medicine Hat Tigers at Lethbridge Hurricanes
- Friday, April 9: Calgary Hitmen at Red Deer Rebels
- Saturday, April 10: Lethbridge Hurricanes at Medicine Hat Tigers
- Sunday, April 11: Red Deer Rebels at Calgary Hitmen
- Monday, April 12: Medicine Hat Tigers at Lethbridge Hurricanes
- Monday, April 12: Calgary Hitmen at Red Deer Rebels
The WHL said in place of the postponed games, the following games from the Central Division from April 9 to April 12 will be contested:
- Friday, April 9, 7 p.m.: Lethbridge Hurricanes at Red Deer Rebels
- Saturday, April 10, 7 p.m.: Red Deer Rebels at Lethbridge Hurricanes
- Monday, April 12, 7 p.m.: Red Deer Rebels at Lethbridge Hurricanes
The WHL also announced the discovery of two other positive tests for COVID-19 — one for the Kelowna Rockets and one for the Vancouver Giants.
The Rockets are currently are in a COVID pause, while the league says the Giants player was undergoing a mandatory quarantine and had not had any contact with teammates.
The Ontario Hockey League, the other Canadian major junior hockey circuit, has not started a 2021 season.
— With files from The Canadian Press
Comments