COVID-19: Calgary Hitmen, Medicine Hat Tigers postpone games after player tests positive

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary Hitmen have suspended all activities after a player tested positive for COVID-19, the Western Hockey League said Friday.

The Medicine Hat Tigers have also suspended activities after playing the Hitmen on Monday.

Read more: Alberta junior hockey player petitioning Hockey Canada for extra year of eligibility

“The WHL is working in consultation with Alberta Health regarding the matter concerning the Calgary Hitmen and Medicine Hat Tigers,” the organization said in a news release.

“At this time, there have been no positive test results for COVID-19 within the team cohort of the Medicine Hat Tigers. Pending determination of close contacts and further test results, the WHL will provide further information.”

The suspensions impact the following games:

Story continues below advertisement

Friday, April 9: Medicine Hat Tigers at Lethbridge Hurricanes

Friday, April 9: Calgary Hitmen at Red Deer Rebels

Saturday, April 10: Lethbridge Hurricanes at Medicine Hat Tigers

Sunday, April 11: Red Deer Rebels at Calgary Hitmen

Monday, April 12: Medicine Hat Tigers at Lethbridge Hurricanes

Monday, April 12: Calgary Hitmen at Red Deer Rebels

The WHL said in place of the postponed games, the following games from the Central Division from April 9 to April 12 will be contested:

Friday, April 9, 7 p.m.: Lethbridge Hurricanes at Red Deer Rebels

Saturday, April 10, 7 p.m.: Red Deer Rebels at Lethbridge Hurricanes

Monday, April 12, 7 p.m.: Red Deer Rebels at Lethbridge Hurricanes

The WHL also announced the discovery of two other positive tests for COVID-19 — one for the Kelowna Rockets and one for the Vancouver Giants.

The Rockets are currently are in a COVID pause, while the league says the Giants player was undergoing a mandatory quarantine and had not had any contact with teammates.

The Ontario Hockey League, the other Canadian major junior hockey circuit, has not started a 2021 season.

— With files from The Canadian Press

Advertisement