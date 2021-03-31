Kelowna Rockets’ activities suspended for 14 days following 6 positive COVID-19 tests: WHL

The Western Hockey league announced Wednesday afternoon that all activities for the Kelowna Rockets will be shut down for a minimum of 14 days though April 14, 2021.
News of the suspension follows the league’s reports that two staff members, along with four players, tested positive for COVID-19.
“The six positive test results received today follow one positive test result for COVID-19, which was received on Tuesday, March 30,” wrote WHL staff in a release.
“All other test results from the other participating team cohorts in the RE/MAX Hub Centres came back negative.”
In accordance with the WHL’s Return to Play Protocol, the WGL issued instructions to the Kelowna Rockets on Tuesday.
The team has taken the following actions:
- Players and hockey staff were immediately isolated and tested;
- B.C. Health Officials have been contacted by the WHL;
- All close contacts have been instructed to self-quarantine and monitor symptoms for 14 days;
- The Kelowna Rockets will be assisting B.C. Health Officials with contact tracing.
The WHL said it is working in consultation with Interior Health on the matter.
As a result of the suspension of activities for the Kelowna Rockets, the following WHL regular season games have been postponed:
- Tuesday, March 30, 2021 – Kamloops at Kelowna
- Wednesday, March 31, 2021 – Vancouver at Prince George
- Friday, April 2, 2021 – Kelowna at Prince George
- Saturday, April 3, 2021 – Kelowna at Victoria
- Monday, April 5, 2021 – Vancouver at Kelowna
- Wednesday, April 7, 2021 – Kelowna at Kamloops
- Saturday, April 10, 2021 – Prince George at Kelowna
- Monday, April 12, 2021 – Victoria at Kelowna
- Tuesday, April 13, 2021 – Kelowna at Vancouver
- Thursday, April 15, 2021 – Kamloops at Kelowna
The WHL and the Kelowna Rockets said they will not be offering any further comments at this time.
