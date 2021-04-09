Guelph reports 47 new COVID-19 cases, active cases rise to 275

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph’s public health unit is reporting 47 new cases of COVID-19 in the city on Friday, escalating the total count to 3,278 during the pandemic.

Active cases increased by 26 from the previous day to 275, with 21 more people recovering from the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

The city’s resolved case count is at 2,966, and its COVID-19 death toll of 37 has not changed since Feb. 24.

In Wellington County, 16 new cases are being reported on Friday as its case count reaches 1,122.

The number of active cases in the county has increased by nine from the previous day to 59, with another seven people recovering from COVID-19. Resolved cases are at 1,028.

Wellington County’s COVID-19 death toll of 35 remains unchanged, with the last fatal case being reported on March 19.

No new COVID-19 outbreaks have been declared, but two still remain at Wellington Terrace in Fergus and the Homewood Health Centre in Guelph.

The case rate for Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph jumped from 115 to 121.5 cases per 100,000 over the last day.

Nine cases are being treated in a hospital, including four in intensive care.

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health has administered 63,621 doses of the COVID-19 vaccines since the rollout began on Jan. 6.

This is an increase of 2,188 doses over what was reported the previous day.

Public health also reports that 55,849 people are now considered vaccinated, having received at least one dose, which represents 21.9 per cent of the eligible population. The goal is to get to 75 per cent by June.

Anyone who is eligible under Phase 2 of the province’s vaccine rollout plan, such as teachers and anyone over the age of 60, can pre-register for an appointment on the public health website.