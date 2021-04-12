Okanagan weather: first 20-degree days of the year ahead

Send this page to someone via email

After a cooler weekend, sunshine returned with a few clouds Monday morning in the Okanagan as temperatures clambered their way into the low teens.

Mostly clear skies Monday night will allow the mercury to dip down to around -3 C before rebounding to the mid-teens under a sunny sky Tuesday afternoon.

View image in full screen After a few clouds clear out of the Okanagan Monday night, pure blue skies and sunshine set in for the rest of the week. SkyTracker Weather

The major upper ridge of high pressure bringing in the sunshine should stick around through the entire second week of April, keeping skies sunny through Friday.

Daytime highs will soar into the upper teens on Wednesday before reaching the 20s for the first time in 2021 Thursday and Friday.

20-degree heat will stick around over the weekend with a few more clouds finally filtering in by Sunday.

View image in full screen Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. SkyTracker Weather

