Weather

Okanagan weather: first 20-degree days of the year ahead

By Peter Quinlan Global News
Posted April 12, 2021 1:49 pm
A major upper ridge of high pressure is pouring the heat and sunshine into the Okanagan this week. View image in full screen
A major upper ridge of high pressure is pouring the heat and sunshine into the Okanagan this week. SkyTracker Weather

After a cooler weekend, sunshine returned with a few clouds Monday morning in the Okanagan as temperatures clambered their way into the low teens.

Mostly clear skies Monday night will allow the mercury to dip down to around -3 C before rebounding to the mid-teens under a sunny sky Tuesday afternoon.

After a few clouds clear out of the Okanagan Monday night, pure blue skies and sunshine set in for the rest of the week. View image in full screen
After a few clouds clear out of the Okanagan Monday night, pure blue skies and sunshine set in for the rest of the week. SkyTracker Weather

The major upper ridge of high pressure bringing in the sunshine should stick around through the entire second week of April, keeping skies sunny through Friday.

Story continues below advertisement

Daytime highs will soar into the upper teens on Wednesday before reaching the 20s for the first time in 2021 Thursday and Friday.

20-degree heat will stick around over the weekend with a few more clouds finally filtering in by Sunday.

Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. View image in full screen
Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. SkyTracker Weather

For weather on the go download the Global News SkyTracker Weather App for iPhone, iPad or Android.

