100 new COVID-19 cases, 1 additional death confirmed in Simcoe Muskoka

Send this page to someone via email

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit confirmed 100 new COVID-19 cases and one additional death on Friday, bringing the local total number of cases up to 8,418, including 208 deaths.

Local public health also confirmed 92 new coronavirus variant cases on Friday, bringing the total number up to 1,670 — 379 of which are active.

On Thursday, public health administered a total of 2,027 COVID-19 vaccine doses in the region, bringing the number of doses given up to 116,464.

To date, there have been 1,245 cases of the B.1.1.7 COVID-19 variant, which was first discovered in the U.K., in the region. There have also been 18 people who’ve tested positive for P.1 variant, which was first discovered in Brazil, and two people who’ve tested positive for the B.1.351 variant, which was first discovered in South Africa.

Story continues below advertisement

So far this week, there have been 402 new COVID-19 cases reported in the region, while last week, there were 448 new cases reported, which was 45 per cent higher than the 308 cases reported during the week of March 21.

So far in April, there have been six people who’ve died from COVID-19, while there were 12 people who passed away from the novel coronavirus in April.

Of the region’s total number of 8,418 cases, 87 per cent or 7,331 have recovered, while 38 people are in hospital.

On Friday, Ontario reported 4,227 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the provincial total up to 378,339, including 7,512 deaths.

Advertisement