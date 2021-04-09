Menu

Crime

Three men charged after Regina homicide investigation: police

By Kelly Skjerven Global News
Posted April 9, 2021 1:17 pm
Regina police have charged three men in connection with the homicide of an 18-year-old Regina man. View image in full screen
Regina police have charged three men in connection with the homicide of an 18-year-old Regina man. Dave Parsons / Global News

The investigation into Regina’s fifth homicide of the year has resulted in one person being charged with murder and two others for assault.

Read more: Regina police to lay charges in city’s 5th homicide of 2021, identify victim

Police were called to the 1500 block of Cameron Street for a report of an injured male and an altercation on Wednesday night. Paramedics found a dead man at the scene. The 18-year-old Regina man has been identified as Damione Dustyhorn.

Trending Stories

Cody Stanley Glenn Desnomie, 29, has been charged with second-degree murder and aggravated assault in connection with Dustyhorn’s death.

Police allege two other men were involved in the altercation, but not connected to the death of the victim, are also facing assault charges.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Regina police search for suspect who allegedly threatened store security with gun

Tristian Daniel McNabb, 20, is charged with assault with a weapon, and George Moses Gordon, 18, faces charges of assault with a weapon and using an imitation firearm during the commission of an offence.

The three accused men appeared in provincial court on Friday morning.

