Regina police search for suspect who allegedly threatened store security with gun

Regina police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect who allegedly threatened loss prevention officers with a firearm on Monday.

According to police, they received a call at 7:25 p.m. from a retail store on the 2900 block of Gordon Road. The caller told police that a man entered the store, took products and left the store without paying.

Loss prevention officers approached the man in the parking lot by his truck. The suspect allegedly revealed a firearm, and threatened to shoot. The suspect then drove away.

The male suspect has a black star tattoo on his right hand and was wearing black pants, black hoodie, red cap and army green bandana around his neck.

A photo of the suspect video, described as a green GMC Sierra or Chevrolet Silverado. Regina police / Supplied Photo

The suspect vehicle is described as a green GMC Sierra or Chevrolet Silverado with no license plate. The truck also had tires in the back as well as an old rusty fuel tank.

Police ask that anyone who witnessed this incident or may have evidence to offer in this investigation contact them at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

Police also ask the public not to leave tips in the comments section of social media posts.

