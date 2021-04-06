Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Regina police search for suspect who allegedly threatened store security with gun

By Kelly Skjerven Global News
Posted April 6, 2021 6:02 pm
Regina police are looking for a man who allegedly stole merchandise from a retail store and threatened loss prevention officers with a firearm. View image in full screen
Regina police are looking for a man who allegedly stole merchandise from a retail store and threatened loss prevention officers with a firearm. Regina Police Service / Supplied

Regina police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect who allegedly threatened loss prevention officers with a firearm on Monday.

According to police, they received a call at 7:25 p.m. from a retail store on the 2900 block of Gordon Road. The caller told police that a man entered the store, took products and left the store without paying.

Read more: Regina man charged following incident including firearm: police

Loss prevention officers approached the man in the parking lot by his truck. The suspect allegedly revealed a firearm, and threatened to shoot. The suspect then drove away.

The male suspect has a black star tattoo on his right hand and was wearing black pants, black hoodie, red cap and army green bandana around his neck.

Story continues below advertisement
A photo of the suspect video, described as a green GMC Sierra or Chevrolet Silverado.
A photo of the suspect video, described as a green GMC Sierra or Chevrolet Silverado. Regina police / Supplied Photo

The suspect vehicle is described as a green GMC Sierra or Chevrolet Silverado with no license plate. The truck also had tires in the back as well as an old rusty fuel tank.

Trending Stories

Read more: Peterborough man accused of pointing handgun in public, bringing weapon to police station front desk

Police ask that anyone who witnessed this incident or may have evidence to offer in this investigation contact them at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

Police also ask the public not to leave tips in the comments section of social media posts.

Click to play video: 'Regina council approves city, police 2021 operating budget' Regina council approves city, police 2021 operating budget
Regina council approves city, police 2021 operating budget – Mar 26, 2021
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Saskatchewan NewsTheftRegina PoliceRegina NewsGordon Roadfirearms offenceLoss preventions officer

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers