Canada

Regina police investigate death of man found injured on Cameron Street

By Jonathan Guignard Global News
Posted April 8, 2021 11:22 am
Regina police say they are investigating the death of a man found injured in the 1500 block of Cameron Steet on Wednesday evening. View image in full screen
Regina police say they are investigating the death of a man found injured in the 1500 block of Cameron Steet on Wednesday evening. Dave Parsons / Global News

The Regina Police Service says it’s investigating the death of a man found injured Wednesday evening.

Police say they received reports of an injured man in the 1500 block of Cameron Street at about 8:30 p.m.

When emergency services arrived, they found that the man was beyond help and pronounced him dead, police say.

Police say the Saskatchewan Coroners Service was called in to help investigate. No further details are being released at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

