Regina police investigate death of man found injured on Cameron Street

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

The Regina Police Service says it’s investigating the death of a man found injured Wednesday evening.

Police say they received reports of an injured man in the 1500 block of Cameron Street at about 8:30 p.m.

When emergency services arrived, they found that the man was beyond help and pronounced him dead, police say.

Police say the Saskatchewan Coroners Service was called in to help investigate. No further details are being released at this time.

0:56 Woman’s shooting death is first homicide of 2021: Regina police Woman’s shooting death is first homicide of 2021: Regina police – Jan 17, 2021

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Advertisement