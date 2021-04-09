Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

Winnipeg to open 2nd vaccine supersite May 7

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted April 9, 2021 12:22 pm
RBC Convention Centre View image in full screen
Winnipeg's current vaccine supersite is at the RBC Convention Centre. Shane Gibson/Global News

A second vaccine supersite is opening in Winnipeg, Manitoba’s vaccine implementation task force said Friday.

The new site — in addition to the existing supersite at the RBC Convention Centre — is expected to open its doors May 7 at the Winnipeg Soccer Federation’s facility on Leila Avenue in the Garden City neighbourhood.

The site is expected to be able to handle a maximum capacity of 4,154 vaccine doses a day.

Story continues below advertisement

Members of the vaccine task force said they’ll also be bringing in university and college students to help with immunizations.

Trending Stories

The province will provide more information about the ongoing vaccine rollout at its 12:30 p.m. news conference Friday.

Dr. Joss Reimer and Johanu Botha of the implementation task force will be speaking to media.

Click to play video: 'Essential workers call for vaccine prioritization changes' Essential workers call for vaccine prioritization changes
Essential workers call for vaccine prioritization changes
Advertisement
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19CoronavirusCOVIDcoronavirus in manitobaVaccinesManitoba VaccineVaccine task forceVaccines Winnipeg

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers