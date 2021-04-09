Winnipeg to open 2nd vaccine supersite May 7

A second vaccine supersite is opening in Winnipeg, Manitoba’s vaccine implementation task force said Friday.
The new site — in addition to the existing supersite at the RBC Convention Centre — is expected to open its doors May 7 at the Winnipeg Soccer Federation’s facility on Leila Avenue in the Garden City neighbourhood.
The site is expected to be able to handle a maximum capacity of 4,154 vaccine doses a day.
Members of the vaccine task force said they’ll also be bringing in university and college students to help with immunizations.
The province will provide more information about the ongoing vaccine rollout at its 12:30 p.m. news conference Friday.
Dr. Joss Reimer and Johanu Botha of the implementation task force will be speaking to media.
Essential workers call for vaccine prioritization changes
