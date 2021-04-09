Bluewater man charged with counsel to commit murder: Huron County OPP

Send this page to someone via email

Huron County OPP say a man from Bluewater has been arrested and charged with counsel to commit murder.

Police did not provide many details because of a court-ordered publication ban other than to say an investigation began Wednesday after an incident in Bluewater.

They say members of the crime unit, West Region OPP emergency response team and the West Region OPP regional support team arrested the man without incident.

Jared Salton, 21, is facing two charges of council to commit murder.

In the criminal code, the charge is described as “every one who counsels another person to commit an indictable offence is, if the offence is not committed, guilty of an indictable offence and liable to the same punishment to which a person who attempts to commit that offence is liable.”

Police say this is an isolated incident and that there is no threat to public safety.