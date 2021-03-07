OPP identifies snowmobile rider who died in crash southeast of Vanastra, Ont.

Huron County OPP have identified the person killed in a snowmobile collision that happened southeast of Vanastra, Ont. earlier this week.
Around 8:35 a.m. on March 5, officers received a call about a family member who didn’t come back from a snowmobile ride.
Police started investigating and just before 11 a.m., officers and civilians searching a bush on private property discovered the snowmobile wreckage and an unresponsive victim.
The snowmobile rider was pronounced dead at the scene.
The deceased has been identified as Jess Aicken, 33, of Huron East.
Anyone with further information regarding this crash is asked to call Huron OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or 519-482-1677.
