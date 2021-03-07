Menu

Canada

OPP identifies snowmobile rider who died in crash southeast of Vanastra, Ont.

By Kelly Wang 980 CFPL
Posted March 7, 2021 12:16 pm
OPP file photo.
OPP file photo.

Huron County OPP have identified the person killed in a snowmobile collision that happened southeast of Vanastra, Ont. earlier this week.

Around 8:35 a.m. on March 5, officers received a call about a family member who didn’t come back from a snowmobile ride.

Police started investigating and just before 11 a.m., officers and civilians searching a bush on private property discovered the snowmobile wreckage and an unresponsive victim.

OPP urge snowmobile riders to take caution amid recent crashes with injuries

The snowmobile rider was pronounced dead at the scene.

Trending Stories

The deceased has been identified as Jess Aicken, 33, of Huron East.

Anyone with further information regarding this crash is asked to call Huron OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or 519-482-1677.

Snowmobiler crashes into tree west of Peterborough
Snowmobiler crashes into tree west of Peterborough – Jan 11, 2021
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
