27 people in Wellington County fined for not wearing a seatbelt over Easter: OPP

Wellington County OPP have released the results of their Easter weekend traffic blitz, which show 27 people are facing fines for not wearing a seatbelt.

Between April 2 and April 5, officers laid a total of 110 tickets, but the service said the lack of seatbelts being worn is concerning.

“Mandatory usage of seatbelts has been the law for 45 years,” said Sgt. Darryl Porterfield.

“Statistics have shown that 92.8 per cent of drivers and occupants do wear their seatbelts, yet unbelted drivers and passengers are still vastly overrepresented in fatal and serious injury collisions.”

OPP also issued 71 speeding tickets, seven distracted driving tickets, three stunt driving tickets, one careless driving ticket and one ticket for failing to yield.

The service also thanked those who do follow the rules of the road.

“We are pleased to see that the vast majority of drivers are making a conscious effort to drive in a safe manner,” Porterfield said.

