Alberta nurses union wants weapons screening, more officers at hospitals due to violence

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The president of the United Nurses of Alberta is calling for quicker installation of weapons scanners at urban hospitals, saying her members face “threats of violence almost daily.”

Heather Smith’s call follows a stabbing last week in the emergency department at Edmonton’s Royal Alexandra Hospital that left a 42-year-old man requiring treatment for life-threatening injuries.

After the attack, Hospital and Surgical Health Services Minister Matt Jones said the province is working to speed up the implementation of weapons screening at the hospital and the central Edmonton major trauma centre has increased its security personnel.

But Smith accuses Jones of underplaying the seriousness of the threat, saying in a letter to the minister that the UNA has strongly advocated since 2023 for a weapons detection system at the Royal Alex and other Alberta hospitals with busy ERs.

She says hospitals in other provinces already have them, and she’s also calling for the province to guarantee funding for protective services officers at all of Alberta’s emergency departments.

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Smith further calls it a “dangerous situation” that also requires the government to acknowledge the violence in emergency departments is linked to overcrowding and lack of capacity.

“Frustrated, frightened patients and their families having to wait hours in packed emergency departments will inevitably lead to tense situations and outbreaks of violence,” Smith wrote Thursday in her letter to Jones.

“The best way to eliminate the problem is to build the capacity that Alberta requires.” Share this on X Click to share quote on X: "The best way to eliminate the problem is to build the capacity that Alberta requires."

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Edmonton police said its patrol officers who were already at the hospital on April 3 noticed two men fighting around 6:15 p.m. and stepped in.

Police said one of the men was found with three edged-weapons and faces charges, including assault with a weapon and two counts of failing to comply with probation.

1:12 Patient stabbed in Edmonton ER waiting room as dozens witness attack

Jones has said four Alberta Health Services protective services officers assigned to the emergency department were also on site at the time.

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No hospital visitors, patients or staff were injured, police said.

Last year, the Manitoba government announced it was providing $2.3 million for the fiscal year to go toward funding two police officers at Winnipeg’s Health Sciences Centre 24-hours per day, and for the addition of five new weapon-detection scanners at the hospital’s main public entrances.

The move came after nurses made the rare decision last August to declare the hospital too dangerous to work in, otherwise known as “grey listing.”

5:09 Metal detectors improving safety in Saskatchewan city hospitals

Premier Scott Moe’s Saskatchewan Party government announced in January a review into hospital security while installing metal detectors in some emergency rooms, and Nova Scotia Health introduced an A.I. weapons detection screening system the following month at the Cape Breton Regional Hospital’s emergency room as part of a provincewide effort to enhance safety at hospitals.

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Jones said last week that the request for proposals for a weapons screening program for the Royal Alexandra has closed, and the government is “working to accelerate implementation timelines.”

“We recognize that incidents like this are unsettling. No one — patients, staff, or physicians — should feel unsafe in our hospitals,” the minister said in a social media post.

Jones has not provided a response to Smith’s letter.

Smith said a UNA survey of members last year found that four in 10 nurses experienced physical violence in the previous 12 months, which included being hit or punched.

“This isn’t a one off,” Smith said in an interview of the Friday attack in Edmonton.