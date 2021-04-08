Motorcycle rider seriously injured in Highway 6 crash near Burlington: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

A motorcycle rider was sent to hospital with life-threatening injuries after a crash on Highway 6 near Freelton on Wednesday, according to the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP).

The collision involved a motorcycle and a pickup truck on the highway at Regional Road 97 just before 6 p.m.

OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said investigators believe it was a “broadside” crash at an intersection with the motorcycle travelling southbound and the truck turning northbound.

Speed is believed to have been a factor as witnesses reported a pair of cycles travelling at a high speed down the roadway before the crash, according to Schmidt.

Hamilton paramedics say the injured rider was a man in his 30s transported to hospital with “multisystem trauma.”

OPP says there is no indication of any impairment with the rider or driver of the truck.

Motorcycle rider with life threatening injuries after colliding with a pick up truck on #Hwy6 near RR97.

Witnesses reported 2 motorcycles at high rate of speed prior to the collision on April 7, 10:30pm. Any witnesses or dash cam please call #BurlingtonOPP at 905-681-2511. pic.twitter.com/Hy4n2H3ZUY — OPP Highway Safety Division (@OPP_HSD) April 8, 2021