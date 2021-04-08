Motorcycle rider seriously injured in Highway 6 crash near Burlington: OPP

A motorcycle rider was sent to hospital with life-threatening injuries after a crash on Highway 6 near Freelton on Wednesday, according to the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP).
The collision involved a motorcycle and a pickup truck on the highway at Regional Road 97 just before 6 p.m.
OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said investigators believe it was a “broadside” crash at an intersection with the motorcycle travelling southbound and the truck turning northbound.
Speed is believed to have been a factor as witnesses reported a pair of cycles travelling at a high speed down the roadway before the crash, according to Schmidt.
Hamilton paramedics say the injured rider was a man in his 30s transported to hospital with “multisystem trauma.”
OPP says there is no indication of any impairment with the rider or driver of the truck.
