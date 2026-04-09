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Politics

Alberta separatists claim looming Carney majority helps their cause

By Amanda Stephenson Reuters
Posted April 9, 2026 6:34 pm
2 min read
A Canada flag, left, and an Alberta flag flap in the breeze with Wedge Mountain in the background at the site of the G7 Leaders meeting in Kananaskis, Alta., on Monday, June 2, 2025. View image in full screen
The Canadian and Alberta flags flap in the breeze with Wedge Mountain in the background at the site of the G7 Leaders meeting in Kananaskis, Alta., on Monday, June 2, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
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Separatists in Alberta say recent developments that have put Prime Minister Mark Carney on the verge of a parliamentary majority are boosting their cause as they seek to gather public support to force a vote on independence from Canada.

Volunteer canvassers gathering signatures in the western province for a petition aimed ‌at triggering a citizen-led referendum on separation report an uptick in support since Marilyn Gladu, a long-time member of the right-leaning Conservatives, ⁠defected to the ruling Liberal party on Wednesday.

“We’ve had ‌thousands of signatures since then,” said Jeff Rath, spokesman for the Alberta Prosperity Project group that supports independence, in an interview on Thursday.

“Mark Carney himself has been ⁠the biggest help to the Alberta independence movement.”

Click to play video: 'Alberta separatist petition has enough signatures, organizers say'
Alberta separatist petition has enough signatures, organizers say

Alberta’s electoral authority has not verified how many signatures the movement has. ‌Rath said the citizen-led petition is already well over the approximately 177,000 signatures required by Alberta law to launch a referendum on separation from ⁠Canada in October.

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Carney’s office did not immediately respond ‌to a request for comment.

Prime Minister Mark Carney shakes hands with MP for Sarnia-Lambton-Bkejwanong Marilyn Gladu in Ottawa, Wednesday, April 8, 2026. View image in full screen
Prime Minister Mark Carney shakes hands with MP for Sarnia-Lambton-Bkejwanong Marilyn Gladu in Ottawa, Wednesday, April 8, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Gladu is the fourth Conservative legislator to defect to the Liberals since November, and Carney will secure a parliamentary majority on Monday if his party wins at least one of three special elections.

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A majority in the House of Commons will make it easier for the prime minister to push through his agenda.

The latest defection prompted widespread outrage in Conservative circles.

In ‌oil-rich Alberta, which leans rightward, many voters feel betrayed by the defections and worry that a Liberal majority will not be in the province’s ⁠interests, Rath said.

Many separatists on social media also said the defections could spur more support for independence.

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“If more conservative floor crossers come forward, winning a referendum becomes very hard to stop,” said one post on social media platform X, which was reposted on Thursday by Keith Wilson, a prominent Alberta ​independence activist.

Click to play video: '‘Unacceptable, unethical’: Doug Ford reacts to Alberta separatist group asking for U.S. assistance'
‘Unacceptable, unethical’: Doug Ford reacts to Alberta separatist group asking for U.S. assistance

Separatists have been working to raise awareness of their cause south of the border, ​in order to get a sense of how Americans would respond to the prospect of an independent Alberta, Rath added.

Wilson ‌appeared on U.S. right-wing media personality Glenn Beck’s program this week, and Beck said he was an admirer of the cause.

Billionaire Elon Musk also appeared to endorse Alberta separatism this week, replying “Yeah” on X ⁠in response to an independence activist’s statement ‌that breaking away from the country is the only way to save Canada.

A post on X from billionaire Elon Musk this week, in response to a well known Alberta separatist, that appeared to endorse the idea. View image in full screen
A post on X from billionaire Elon Musk this week, in response to David Parker, one of the leaders of the Alberta separation movement, that appeared to endorse the idea of Alberta leaving Canada. x.com/elonmusk

Rath described Musk as a “big supporter.”

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The ‌separatists have until May 2 to ​submit their petition to Elections Alberta.

Polling has consistently shown that separation ⁠is a minority position ⁠in Alberta.

A new poll this week, published before Gladu’s defection, showed 27 per cent of decided voters would vote in favor ​of independence.

Click to play video: 'New Ipsos poll suggests less desire for separation in Alberta'
New Ipsos poll suggests less desire for separation in Alberta

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