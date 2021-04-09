Man shot while sitting in parked car in Vancouver neighbourhood: police

Vancouver police confirm a shooting in Vancouver’s Marpole neighbourhood has left a man in critical condition.
Vancouver police said it happened around 9 p.m. Thursday.
A man was shot while sitting in his parked car near Southwest Marine Drive and Yew Street, police said.
The man drove to 70th and Marine, where he asked a person to call 911.
Police said he was taken to the hospital and remains in critical condition.
There is no word yet on a suspect or suspects but investigators believe this was a targeted incident and there is no threat to the public.
