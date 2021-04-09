Menu

Crime

Man shot while sitting in parked car in Vancouver neighbourhood: police

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted April 9, 2021 11:04 am
Vancouver police say they believe the shooting was targeted and there is no threat to the public. View image in full screen
Vancouver police say they believe the shooting was targeted and there is no threat to the public. Getty Images

Vancouver police confirm a shooting in Vancouver’s Marpole neighbourhood has left a man in critical condition.

Vancouver police said it happened around 9 p.m. Thursday.

A man was shot while sitting in his parked car near Southwest Marine Drive and Yew Street, police said.

The man drove to 70th and Marine, where he asked a person to call 911.

Click to play video: 'Woman killed inside DTES social housing building early Wednesday morning' Woman killed inside DTES social housing building early Wednesday morning
Woman killed inside DTES social housing building early Wednesday morning – Mar 17, 2021

Read more: Gang conflict heats up as Metro Vancouver sees 3 slayings in 4 days

Story continues below advertisement

Police said he was taken to the hospital and remains in critical condition.

There is no word yet on a suspect or suspects but investigators believe this was a targeted incident and there is no threat to the public.

