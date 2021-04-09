Quebec adds almost 1,700 new COVID-19 cases, breaks single-day vaccination record

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec is reporting 1,683 new cases and eight more deaths linked to COVID-19 as the province broke its single-day vaccination record Friday.

Hospitalizations related to the new coronavirus rose once again. There are three more patients in hospital for a total of 569.

Of them, there are 134 people being treated in intensive care units, an increase of two from the previous day.

When it comes to vaccination, Quebec has broken a new record. Health authorities reported 69,148 doses were given Thursday.

This includes 16,161 of the AstraZeneca vaccine to people who are 55 and older, the first day the province operated special walk-in clinics offering the vaccine. The AstraZeneca vaccine is currently only available to those between the ages of 55 and 79, after the government suspended its use in younger people over concerns about rare but serious blood clots.

Health Minister Christian Dubé said more than 235,000 appointments were booked in a single day.

“It is thanks to this mobilization that we will be able to pull through,” he wrote on Twitter.

Over the course of the campaign, 1,754,749 shots have been administered. The majority of doses are the first shot.

The case count has reached 323,094 while the pandemic has claimed the lives of 10,726 Quebecers. The number of recoveries, meanwhile, has topped 300,000.

— With files from the Canadian Press