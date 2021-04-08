Quebec extends lockdown in 3 cities and brings back 8 p.m. curfew for Montreal, Laval

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec Premier François Legault announced an extension of emergency measures in Gatineau, Lévis and Quebec City after a spike in new COVID-19 cases on Thursday.

Quebec City registered the biggest jump with 436 infections reported on Thursday, almost double the 250 cases recorded on Wednesday.

Non-essential businesses and schools have been closed in Quebec City, Lévis and Gatineau since last week, and the overnight curfew in those cities was moved ahead to 8 p.m. Initially, the premier said the emergency measures would be in place for 10 days, or until April 12.

The emergency measures have now been extended until April 18.

Restrictions are also being tightened in Montreal and Laval with the reinstatement of the 8 p.m. curfew as of Sunday.

Legault said it was a preventative measure.

Legault said that lockdown measures are necessary as the third wave is sweeping the province.

“When we confine it’s to protect the physical health of residents, when we deconfine it’s a lot to help the mental health of residents,” he said, adding it’s a delicate balance.

