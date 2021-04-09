Remembering Prince Philip and the trips he made to Nova Scotia, New Brunswick

Send this page to someone via email

With strong ties to Atlantic Canada, Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh and husband to Queen Elizabeth II, has died at the age of 99.

Nova Scotia Premier Ian Rankin, speaking at legislature on Friday, said this is a sad day for Nova Scotia and the commonwealth.

“He lead a good life, a long life and one devoted to public service,” Rankin said of Prince Philip.

On Friday morning, the Royal Family’s Twitter account posted the news.

“It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen has announced the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle.”

Rankin said the duke was no stranger to Nova Scotia.

“He visited our province officially five times over 60 years. He first came to Nova Scotia shores during the Second World War, while a young officer in the Royal Navy. He landed here in Halifax during the Battle of the Atlantic,” he said.

“Then in 1951, he and then-Princess Elizabeth toured the province on the behalf of her ailing father King George VI. They ride by train from New Brunswick to Amherst where 3,000 children greeted them.

“By then, they were in Truro; 20,000 people had turned out. Later, 50,000 people came to see them in Halifax. They were a popular couple in our province.”

View image in full screen Princess Elizabeth and Prince Philip arrive by train in Halifax in November of 1951. Nova Scotia Archives

Prince Philip’s final visit to Halifax was in 2010 to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the Royal Canadian Navy.

Rankin said the royal couple also participated in the Halifax International Fleet Review and attended a Mi’kmaw cultural event on the Halifax Commons to commemorate 400 years since the baptism of Grand Chief Henry Membertou.

“And just a year ago, the Queen and Prince Philip sent a message of condolence to the families and loved ones of the 22 Nova Scotians who were killed in the mass shooting,” said Rankin.

After a moment of silence, “as a sign of full respect on the behalf of the Nova Scotia legislature,” house leader Geoff MacLellan adjourned the legislature.

On the behalf of New Brunswickers, Lt.-Gov. Brenda L. Murphy extended her condolences to the Royal Family on Friday.

Premier Blaine Higgs also expressed his condolences in a statement, adding he remembers Prince Philip’s visits to the province.

“We fondly remember his many visits to our province over the years, both on his own and with Her Majesty The Queen, and the special efforts he made to meet with New Brunswickers from all walks of life who strive to make valuable contributions to their communities,” said Higgs.

Prince Philip made his first visit to New Brunswick on the 1951 tour. Since then he had returned five more times to the province.

In 1984, Prince Phillip and the Queen were guests of honour at celebrations for New Brunswick’s 200th birthday. In Shediac, couple joined celebrations at St. Joseph Parish Church. According to New Brunswick Archives, Queen Elizabeth spent the final day of the tour in Sackville while Prince Philip travelled to Riverview, N.B.

The Royal couple also visited in 2002, a trip that began in Fredericton on Oct.11, followed by a helicopter ride to Sussex, Moncton, and Dieppe.

“His Royal Highness will be deeply mourned by all,” said Higgs.

Some Nova Scotians told Global News they are also saddened by his death.

“I was just touched by the love story… I know there were some complications with the love story but I was touched,” said Lori Anne Jones on Barrington Street.

“Even though he was a little bit of a jerk, I did love that he lived life on his own terms.”

Another pedestrian, Jinley Revels, said she was shocked to see the news.

“I’m sure I’m not as shocked as the royal family, but we’re all a part of the commonwealth,” she said.

— With files from Global News’ Chris Jancelewicz.