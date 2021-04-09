Suspect wanted after Toronto police say anti-Asian comment made toward man who was later punched

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police investigators say they are looking for male suspect who is accused of uttering an anti-Asian comment toward a 52-year-old man who was later punched.

In a statement released on Thursday, officers said police were called to the Midtown Plaza at the corner of Midland Avenue and Sheppard Avenue East just before 7 p.m. on Sunday with reports of an assault.

The statement said the 52-year-old victim was ordering food when a man “made an anti-Asian comment” to the victim. It was alleged the suspect punched the victim before taking off.

Officers said the injured man had to be taken to the hospital to be treated for injuries.

The assault described by police is the latest instance of anti-Asian racism in the Toronto area. On Thursday, Toronto city council passed a motion condemning racist acts toward the community amid reports of a spike in hate incidents.

0408 12:15 Susp Sought In Hate-motivated Asslt Invst, Sheppard Ave E…Area, Imgs Rlsd https://t.co/bkMf3L9ykF — Toronto Police (@TorontoPolice) April 8, 2021

Meanwhile, investigators said they’re still searching for the accused. He was described as being between 40 and 50 years old, five-foot-10, weighing approximately 180 pounds, clean-shaved and having a cut on his hand.

Officers said it’s believed the suspect left the plaza in a grey, four-door, 2016 to 2018 Nissan Altima. He was reported to be with another man who was last seen wearing a blue sweater, dark pants and dark shoes.

Anyone with information was asked to call police at 416-808-4200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.