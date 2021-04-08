B.C. officials to give updated COVID-19 hospitalization and variant data on Thursday

Send this page to someone via email

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry is set to provide additional details on Thursday afternoon around the impacts of COVID-19 on B.C.’s health-care system.

Emergency room staff in Metro Vancouver have been raising concerns around younger patients showing more severe COVID-related symptoms. Both doctors at Royal Columbian Hospital in New Westminster and Lions Gate Hospital in North Vancouver have expressed worries about capacity of the intensive care units.

Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix will provide the briefing at 2 p.m. It will be carried live here on the Global News website, on the Global BC Facebook page, and on BC1.

Earlier Thursday, BC Green Party leader Sonia Furstenau urged the government to put in tighter restrictions to curb transmission, including banning non-essential travel instead of recommending against it and moving schools to an online instruction model.

Story continues below advertisement

3:55 Young British Columbians bear the brunt of rising COVID-19 case numbers Young British Columbians bear the brunt of rising COVID-19 case numbers – Mar 31, 2021

The province will also be providing the latest COVID-19 case counts and deaths.

On Wednesday, officials reported 997 new cases, including eight epi-linked cases, for a total of 106,985 cases in British Columbia.

The province’s new seven-day case average became 991 cases per day.