Canada

Appeal court green-lights professor’s case against a New Brunswick university

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 8, 2021 3:19 pm
Click to play video: 'New Brunswick expects university students to learn in-person this fall' New Brunswick expects university students to learn in-person this fall
The minister of post-secondary education, training and labour announced Wednesday that the province anticipates post-secondary institutions will return to in-person learning this fall. Student groups welcome the announcement, but say flexibility will be key during the transition.

New Brunswick’s Court of Appeal has rejected Mount Allison University’s effort to block a lawsuit by a prominent professor who says the school failed to abide by promises made to recruit him.

The March 23 court decision upholds a ruling last October by Court of Queen’s Bench Justice Fred Ferguson that the case should proceed.

Business Prof. Steve Salterio claims he and his wife gave up lucrative jobs in Kingston, Ont., because of a promise by the Mount Allison University president to reduce his teaching load and allow him to teach specific classes.

Salterio says the promise allegedly made during a 2018 meeting amounts to “negligent misrepresentation” because his subsequent teaching assignments did not reflect the special deal.

The professor did not take the job and is seeking compensation for such things as lost research grants and damage to his reputation.

No date has been set for a trial.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 8, 2021.

Click to play video: 'StFX President on operating a university in a pandemic' StFX President on operating a university in a pandemic
StFX President on operating a university in a pandemic
© 2021 The Canadian Press
