Winnipeg Transit to roll out new scooter, wheelchair-friendly buses

New buses that will make trips safer for people with disabilities will begin rolling out this week.

Winnipeg Transit said Thursday the first of their buses that have new securement systems for wheelchair and scooter users are now on routes.

There are two types of systems that will be on 32 buses to start, one called the Quantum and one called the Q-Pod.

“Each new bus has both types of the new securements,” said Greg Ewankiw, Director of Winnipeg Transit.

“The Quantum is rear-facing and located behind the operator’s compartment, and holds wheelchairs and scooters in place with pressurized automated arms. The Q-Pod is a forward-facing 3-point securement station on the other side of the aisle.”

Drivers will be trained on how to use them properly and will help passengers, said Ewankiw.

The new systems were part of Transit’s 2021 budget, he added.

New signs will also be placed on the bus to let passengers know about the new systems.

As well, those using Navigo Trip Planner will see if the bus they’re catching will have the new systems.