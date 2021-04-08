Menu

Health

Ontario sends provincewide stay-at-home emergency alert to cell phones, devices

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted April 8, 2021 11:22 am
Click to play video: 'Ontario issuing stay-at-home order, declares 3rd state of emergency amid spread of COVID-19 variants' Ontario issuing stay-at-home order, declares 3rd state of emergency amid spread of COVID-19 variants
WATCH ABOVE: Ontario issuing stay-at-home order, declares 3rd state of emergency amid spread of COVID-19 variants.

An Ontario-wide emergency alert was issued at 11 a.m. Thursday reminding residents that a stay-at-home order is now in effect amid a surge in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.

The order officially came into effect at 12:01 a.m. Thursday. A third state of emergency was also declared.

“Only leave home for essential purposes such as food, health care, vaccines, exercise or work,” the alert read. “It is the law. Stay home, save lives.”

Read more: Ontario issuing stay-at-home order, declares 3rd state of emergency amid COVID-19 pandemic

Officials said the stay-at-home order will be enforced, but added that ultimately they need residents to comply with the regulations to get the spread of the virus under control.

Non-essential retail stores are limited to curbside pickup or delivery only. Big-box stores are limited to only selling food and pharmacy items, any other items must be blocked off.

A similar alert was dispatched for the stay-at-home order amid the second wave.

