Police investigating after man stabbed in Montreal soccer field

Police are investigating after a man was stabbed Wednesday evening in a soccer field located near Rosement Boulevard and Marquette Street in the Montreal borough of Rosemont-La-Petite-Patrie.

Montreal police spokeserson Caroline Chèvrefils said a 911 call reporting the assault was logged at around 7:30 p.m.

When officers arrived at the park, they located the victim — a man in his 30s — in the soccer field.

Chèvrefils said he was rushed to hospital to be treated for lower body injuries made with a sharp object.

While the man was conscious during his transport to hospital, Chèvrefils said police were waiting for an update on his condition.

Preliminary information gathered by officers indicates the stabbing was the result of an argument between the victim and another person.

Chèvrefils said the suspect fled the scene before the arrival of police.

The soccer field has been closed to protect the crime scene and to allow for the investigation.

Police will be meeting with witnesses of the event.

No arrests have been made.