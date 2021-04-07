Menu

Crime

Police investigating after man stabbed in Montreal soccer field

By Annabelle Olivier Global News
Montreal police are investigating after a man was stabbed in a park in Rosemont-La-Petite-Patrie. Wednesday, April 7, 2021. View image in full screen
Montreal police are investigating after a man was stabbed in a park in Rosemont-La-Petite-Patrie. Wednesday, April 7, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Mario Beauregard

Police are investigating after a man was stabbed Wednesday evening in a soccer field located near Rosement Boulevard and Marquette Street in the Montreal borough of Rosemont-La-Petite-Patrie.

Montreal police spokeserson Caroline Chèvrefils said a 911 call reporting the assault was logged at around 7:30 p.m.

When officers arrived at the park, they located the victim — a man in his 30s — in the soccer field.

Read more: Montreal police say teen in critical condition following afternoon stabbing in Saint-Michel

Chèvrefils said he was rushed to hospital to be treated for lower body injuries made with a sharp object.

While the man was conscious during his transport to hospital, Chèvrefils said police were waiting for an update on his condition.

Preliminary information gathered by officers indicates the stabbing was the result of an argument between the victim and another person.

Chèvrefils said the suspect fled the scene before the arrival of police.

The soccer field has been closed to protect the crime scene and to allow for the investigation.

Read more: 2 separate stabbings reported in Montreal within 15 minutes

Police will be meeting with witnesses of the event.

No arrests have been made.

