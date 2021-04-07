Warrant issued for suspect in 2020 anti-Asian graffiti attack at Vancouver Chinese Cultural Centre

Send this page to someone via email

The suspect in an anti-Asian vandalism attack at Vancouver’s Chinese Cultural Centre last year is now wanted on a province-wide warrant.

Yves Castonguay, 47, was charged on March 30 with one count of public incitement of hatred, which police described as “a serious, specific charge that is rarely used.” He was also charged with one count of mischief to property.

Police allege Castonguay walked into the courtyard of the Chinese Cultural Centre on Keefer Street on April 2 of last year and wrote disturbing, racist messages on four large glass windows.

Police said he failed to attend his court date and a warrant for his arrest was issued.

Anyone who sees Castonguay or knows of his whereabouts is asked to call Vancouver police.

Vancouver Police have reported a surge of anti-Asian hate crimes in the city amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

A year-end report presented to the Vancouver Police Board in February cited a 717 per cent rise in anti-Asian hate crimes over the past year.

The VPD reported an increase from 12 cases of anti-Asian hate crimes in 2019 to 98 cases in 2020, numbers that B.C.’s premier called “deeply troubling.”