Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Montreal Canadiens suffer big blow with Gallagher likely out at least 6 weeks with injury

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 7, 2021 2:19 pm

The Montreal Canadiens have placed forward Brendan Gallagher on long-term injured reserve with a fractured thumb.

The team says Gallagher is expected to miss at least six weeks.

Gallagher suffered the injury after he was hit by teammate Alexander Romanov’s slapshot in a 3-2 overtime win over the Edmonton Oilers on Monday.

Trending Stories

READ MORE: Montreal Canadiens goalie Carey Price will miss trip to Toronto for medical treatment

The 28-year-old Gallagher has 14 goals and nine assists in 35 games this season.

Gallagher, an Edmonton native, has played his entire 582-game NHL career with Montreal.

The Habs picked Gallagher in the fifth round (147th overall) of the 2010 NHL draft.

Advertisement
© 2021 The Canadian Press
NHLMontreal CanadiensHABSMontreal HockeyBrendan GallagherAlexander RomanovBrendan Gallagher injured

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers