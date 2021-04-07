COVID-19: 6 new cases, variants top 100 for Haliburton Kawartha Pine Ridge District Health Unit

Send this page to someone via email

The Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit reported six new COVID-19 cases as variant cases also surpass 100 on Wednesday

In its daily update, the health unit reported four new COVID-19 cases in Northumberland County and two in the City of Kawartha Lakes

Variant cases are also at 109, jumping from 91 reported 24 hours earlier. Northumberland County accounts for 64 per cent of the 109 variant cases with 70 cases reported. There have been 38 variant cases in the Kawarthas (34.8 per cent) and just one in Haliburton County.

As of 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, the health unit reports there are now 93 active cases of COVID-19 — up one from Tuesday — which includes 63 in Northumberland, 23 in the Kawarthas and seven in Haliburton County.

A week ago, on March 31, the number of active cases in the health unit’s jurisdiction was at 34 — 18 in the Kawarthas and 16 in Northumberland.

The health unit reports two active outbreaks:

Timber House Resort in Brighton (Northumberland County): C ase details were not provided.

St. Mary Catholic Secondary School in Cobourg: Declared Sunday after five cases were reported. School closed.

Of the health unit’s 1,242 cases since the pandemic was declared in March 2020, there are now 1,094 deemed resolved — approximately 88 per cent.

Other case data for Wednesday:

Death toll — unchanged at 68 (55 in the City of Kawartha Lakes, 12 in Northumberland County and one in Haliburton County).

Hospitalizations — unchanged at 53 with four people currently in hospital, four in an intensive care unit. Ross Memorial Hospital in Lindsay reports two admitted COVID-19 patients as of noon Wednesday, unchanged.

318 high-risk contacts, up from 283 reported on Tuesday.

Schools with cases Wednesday as of 10 a.m.: St. Mary Catholic Secondary in Cobourg (five cases, school closed); Cobourg Collegiate Institute (six cases, school closed, no outbreak); C.R. Gummow Public School in Cobourg (one student case); North Hope Public School in Campbellcroft (one case); Ganaraska Trail Public School in Port Hope (one case); Grafton Public School (one case) and Archie Stouffer Elementary School in Minden (one student case, one classroom closed).

To book a vaccine appointment, visit: website: www.ontario.ca/bookvaccine or phone: 1-888-999-6488. Phone lines will be open daily from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Starting Wednesday, provincial eligibility for the vaccine includes adults who are born in 1961 or before (60 years or older).

