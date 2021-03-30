COVID-19: New case in Northumberland County; variants at 54 for HKPR District Health Unit

Send this page to someone via email

The Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit reported just one new COVID-19 case on Tuesday.

In its update issued around 2 p.m., the health unit reported a new COVID-19 case in Northumberland County. The health unit remains in the yellow-protect zone under Ontario’s provincial COVID-19 response framework.

The number of COVID-19 variant cases is now at 54, up from 51 reported on Monday. Northumberland County reports 38 of the variants (one more since Monday), followed by 16 in the Kawarthas (two more since Monday) and none in Haliburton County.

The number of active COVID-19 cases for the health unit is now at 29, which includes 16 in Northumberland and 13 in the Kawarthas.

Story continues below advertisement

View image in full screen COVID-19 case data for March 30, 2021. HKPR District Health Unit

There are currently no active outbreaks for the health unit.

Other case data on Friday:

Death toll — unchanged at 68 (55 in the City of Kawartha Lakes, 12 in Northumberland County and one in Haliburton County).

Hospitalizations — 50 (unchanged from Monday) with two people currently in hospital, two in an intensive care unit. Ross Memorial Hospital in Lindsay reports two admitted COVID-19 patients as of noon Tuesday, unchanged since Monday.

121 high-risk contacts, down from 124 reported on Monday.

Schools with cases in health unit’s jurisdiction: C.R. Gummow Public School in Cobourg (one student case); CR Gummow YMCA Child Care (one case); Hillcrest Public School in Campbellford (one case); Haliburton Highland Secondary School (two student cases).

For information on vaccination clinics throughout the health unit’s jurisdiction, visit its website.

Story continues below advertisement