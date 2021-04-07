105 new COVID-19 cases, one death, and continued enforcement in Manitoba Wednesday

Send this page to someone via email

A Winnipeg man in his 90s is the latest COVID-19-related death in Manitoba, public health officials announced Wednesday.

Some 105 new cases have been identified, bringing Manitoba’s total number of lab-confirmed cases to 34,656.

The current five-day test positivity rate is 4.8 per cent across the province, and 4.4 per cent in Winnipeg.

The province also announced that 22 newly screened or sequenced cases of the B.1.1.7 variants of the virus have been identified have been detected, of which 21 are from the Winnipeg health region and one is from the Prairie Mountain health region. Three additional cases are uncategorized.

Story continues below advertisement

Of the new cases announced Wednesday, most are in Winnipeg (51) and the Northern health region (49), with four in Prairie Mountain, three in Interlake-Eastern, and two in the Southern health region.

Provincial enforcement also continues when it comes to public health restrictions. The province said a total of 26 tickets and 42 warnings were issued last week.

Fifteen $1,296 tickets were issued in relation to gatherings at private residences or outdoors, while two $298 tickets went to individuals for failing to wear a mask at indoor public places. One $5,150 fine was issued under the federal Quarantine Act, and the remaining $1,296 tickets were handed out to individuals for “various offences.”

1:48 “This is our time,” Manitoba’s top doctor encourages people to get tested for COVID-19 “This is our time,” Manitoba’s top doctor encourages people to get tested for COVID-19

Advertisement