Health

Teenage patient dies of COVID-19 at Montreal hospital

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
The hospital confirmed the death in a statement Wednesday. View image in full screen
The hospital confirmed the death in a statement Wednesday. Canadian Press / Paul Chiasson

A 16-year-old patient who contracted COVID-19 has died in Montreal.

Ste-Justine Hospital, which treats children and teenagers, confirmed the death Wednesday in a statement, but did not specify when it occurred.

A spokesperson said the hospital could not provide more details and the law prohibits it from “giving out any information that could lead to the identification of a person or concerning a person’s medical file.”

Trending Stories

READ MORE: Medical masks mandatory in all Quebec workplaces starting April 8

“In general, people who die at a young age from COVID-19 are generally people who had significant co-morbidities,” the spokesperson said.

The majority of Quebec’s pandemic-related deaths have been among the elderly. The latest data shows that fatalities attributed to COVID-19 among those 70 and older account for more than 90 per cent of the death toll.

Story continues below advertisement

The health crisis has killed 10,709 people in the province over the past 13 months.

