Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

Medical masks mandatory in all Quebec workplaces starting April 8

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted April 7, 2021 10:43 am
Medical masks will be mandatory in all workplaces in Quebec as of April 8. View image in full screen
Medical masks will be mandatory in all workplaces in Quebec as of April 8. Getty Images

In Quebec, medical masks will be mandatory in all workplaces beginning Thursday as part of the province’s fight against the spread of COVID-19 variants.

The Commission des normes, de l’équité, de la santé et de la sécurité du travail (CNESST), the province’s workplace safety board, issued the notice Wednesday morning.

“This new measure is part of a precautionary step and in the wake of the initiatives undertaken by the CNESST since the start of the pandemic,” the board said in a statement.

Read more: Gyms closing, school rules change again as Quebec tightens COVID-19 restrictions in certain zones

Masks worn in the workplace must either be medical or meet the requirements of the province’s Bureau de normalization du Québec (BNQ).

Trending Stories

For those who work outdoors, wearing a medical mask or a mask certified by the BNQ is necessary if a two-metre distance between people cannot be maintained.

Story continues below advertisement

The latest requirement comes as the government tightens measures in Montreal and other areas as the province sees a rise in new novel coronavirus cases.

Click to play video: 'Masks now required for elementary school students in Quebec red zones' Masks now required for elementary school students in Quebec red zones
Masks now required for elementary school students in Quebec red zones – Mar 8, 2021

With files from The Canadian Press

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19Coronaviruscoronavirus newscovid-19 newscoronavirus updatecovid-19 canadaCanada CoronavirusCoronavirus CasesCoronavirus In CanadaCOVIDQuebec COVID-19Quebec MasksQuebec officesQuebec workplaces

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers