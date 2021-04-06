Gyms closing, school rules change again as Quebec tightens COVID-19 restrictions in certain zones

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec Premier François Legault announced a tightening of COVID-19 restrictions in the province’s red and orange zones as the number of new cases linked to variants continues to grow.

The new measures include the closing of gyms, the return of hybrid learning for high school students in Grades 9, 10 and 11, as well as a maximum of 25 people allowed in places of worship — down from 250.

The move comes less than two weeks after students were ordered back to school and gyms were given the green light to reopen after being shuttered for close to six months.

High school students will begin alternating between one day of in-class learning and one day of online learning as of next Monday, April 12 and extracurricular activities in schools are being cancelled.

Indoor sports will be curtailed as of Thursday, with the closure of gyms.

In orange zones, masks will be made mandatory for all elementary school students and places of worship will only be allowed to welcome a maximum of 100 people.

The curfew, however, remains unchanged in both red and orange zones with people required to stay home between 9:30 p.m. and 5 a.m.

More to come