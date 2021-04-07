Guelph reports 10 new COVID-19 cases, active cases at 233

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph’s public health unit is reporting 10 new cases of COVID-19 in the city on Wednesday, raising its total count to 3,200 during the pandemic.

Active cases fell by two from the previous day to 233, with 12 more people recovering from the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

The city’s resolved case count is at 2,930 and its COVID-19 death toll of 37 has not changed since Feb. 24.

In Wellington County, three new cases are being reported on Wednesday as its case count reaches 1,100.

The number of active cases in the county has increased by one from the previous day to 47 with another two people recovering from COVID-19. Resolved cases are at 1,018.

Wellington County’s COVID-19 death toll of 35 remains unchanged, with the last fatal case being reported on March 19.

No new COVID-19 outbreaks were reported on Wednesday after four were declared over the weekend at health care centres in Guelph and Fergus.

The case rate for Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph jumped from 91 to 108 cases per 100,000 in the last day.

Eight cases are being treated in a hospital, including three in intensive care.

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health has administered 58,562 doses of the COVID-19 vaccines since the rollout began on Jan. 6.

This is an increase of 2,700 doses over what was reported the previous day.

Public health also reports that 51,030 people are now considered vaccinated, having received at least one dose, which represents 20 per cent of the eligible population. The goal is to get to 75 per cent by June.

Anyone who is eligible under Phase 2 of the province’s vaccine rollout plan, such as teachers and anyone over the age of 60, can pre-register for an appointment on public health’s website.

