Schools in Toronto, Guelph move to online learning

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 7, 2021 6:14 am
Click to play video: 'COVID-19: Toronto schools to halt in-person learning Wednesday' COVID-19: Toronto schools to halt in-person learning Wednesday
All eyes were on public health officials in Toronto, to see whether schools would temporarily be closed. On Tuesday afternoon, public health made that call. Shallima Maharaj breaks it down.

Students at schools in Toronto are taking classes fully online today following an order from the city’s top doctor.

The public health unit says the measure is necessary as new COVID-19 variants pose a greater risk of hospitalization and death.

Classes in Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph are also moving online after Peel Region took schools virtual yesterday.

Read more: Toronto schools ordered to close temporarily due to rising COVID-19 cases

Those health units say the measure will be reassessed depending on the COVID-19 situation at the end of the spring break next week.

Trending Stories

The province says schools are safe and should remain open amid the third wave of infections for students’ mental health.

Ontarians aged 60 and older can book vaccine appointments in all public health units starting today.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'COVID-19: Parents in Toronto react to school shutdown' COVID-19: Parents in Toronto react to school shutdown
COVID-19: Parents in Toronto react to school shutdown
© 2021 The Canadian Press
