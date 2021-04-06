Menu

Health

COVID-19 vaccines to come to Ontario’s hot spots for those 50+, provincial portal bookings expanding to 60+

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 6, 2021 1:48 pm
WATCH ABOVE: Infectious diseases physician Dr. Isaac Bogoch talks about the latest COVID-19 headlines, including school closures in Ontario, rising ICU admissions and calls from health officials for a true stay-at-home order.

TORONTO — Ontario says people aged 50 and older who live in COVID-19 hot spot neighbourhoods will be able to get their vaccines in the coming weeks.

The government says prioritizing those communities located in 13 public health units will help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Officials say many of the people who live in those hot spot neighbourhoods are essential workers.

The 13 public health units are: Durham, Halton, Hamilton, Niagara, Ottawa, Peel, Simcoe-Muskoka, Southwestern, Toronto, Waterloo, Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph, Windsor-Essex, and York Region.

Read more: Ontario reports more than 3,000 COVID-19 cases, 8 deaths

The province says it expects to receive approximately 3.2 million doses of vaccines in April, but has the capacity to administer four million doses.

Officials say the second phase of the COVID-19 vaccination plan is starting Wednesday, when people aged 60 will be able to book their vaccine appointments.

The government says it aims to ramp up vaccinations to 100,000 shots a day, up from the current seven-day average at 73,442.

Meanwhile, for people in all public health regions utilizing the Ontario government’s vaccine booking portal, as of Wednesday those 60 and older will be able to book appointments.

— With files from Nick Westoll

© 2021 The Canadian Press
