COVID-19 vaccines to come to Ontario’s hot spots for those 50+, provincial portal bookings expanding to 60+

TORONTO — Ontario says people aged 50 and older who live in COVID-19 hot spot neighbourhoods will be able to get their vaccines in the coming weeks.

The government says prioritizing those communities located in 13 public health units will help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Officials say many of the people who live in those hot spot neighbourhoods are essential workers.

The 13 public health units are: Durham, Halton, Hamilton, Niagara, Ottawa, Peel, Simcoe-Muskoka, Southwestern, Toronto, Waterloo, Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph, Windsor-Essex, and York Region.

The province says it expects to receive approximately 3.2 million doses of vaccines in April, but has the capacity to administer four million doses.

Officials say the second phase of the COVID-19 vaccination plan is starting Wednesday, when people aged 60 will be able to book their vaccine appointments.

The government says it aims to ramp up vaccinations to 100,000 shots a day, up from the current seven-day average at 73,442.

Meanwhile, for people in all public health regions utilizing the Ontario government’s vaccine booking portal, as of Wednesday those 60 and older will be able to book appointments.

— With files from Nick Westoll