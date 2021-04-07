Quebec officials to outline next phase of COVID-19 vaccination rollout

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec’s health minister is expected to give details of the next phase of the province’s COVID-19 vaccination rollout as the province faces the third wave of the pandemic.

Christian Dubé will be accompanied by Dr. Horacio Arruda, director of Quebec public health, for the announcement at 11 a.m. on Wednesday in Montreal. Dr. Daniel Paré, the head of the province’s vaccination campaign, will also be on hand.

They are set to outline the plan to inoculate people with serious medical conditions and essential workers, including teachers, daycare workers and police officers.

By the end of the week, vaccination appointments will also be open to all Quebecers who are 60 and older. Anyone who is 55 and over will be to get their first shot of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine starting Thursday.

The next phase comes as the province tightens public health measures in Montreal, less than two weeks after the government eased restrictions in the area.

Officials described the decision as preventive and as a way to curb the spread of novel coronavirus in the city.

— with files from The Canadian Press